LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The seating Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City Centre constituency David Bisnowaty on Wednesday withdrew his candidature in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) forthcoming primary elections.

MP Bisnowaty who won the seat independently later joined DPP but relationship with other senior parties want not goon since then.

In a very brief letter dated December 12, and made available to The Maravi Post addressing to the DPP’s Regional Governor Binton Kuntsaila, Bisnowaty said after withdrawing his candidature for the party primaries will later advise constituents of his next move

“This is to inform your office that I will not contest for the forthcoming DPP primaries in the Lilongwe City Centre constituency. I wish the DPP aspirants all the best and may the best candidate win.”

When asked in an interview why he has decided so, Bisnowaty simply said his future plans will be advised in the next few days and also did not reveal if he will run as independent.

The development comes barely three months after DPP unveiled musician Limbani Kalilani (otherwise known as Tay Grin) as torch bearer for the Lilongwe City Centre constituency, which was done in September without informing or consulting the incumbent Bisnowaty.

Tay Grin was unveiled by DPP Secretary General Jeff wa Jeffery when Bisnowaty was outside the country and the development has sent tongues wagging on what will happen to the incumbent parliamentarian.

However, speaking during a political rally at Mgona Community Ground in Lilongwe in September, Wa Jeffrey had said DPP will not impose any candidate on the people.

“We will not impose any candidate because DPP is a democratic party but we have only received the name of Limbani Kalilani as an aspiring member,” she had said.

The lawmaker is yet to announce his next political movement as just three months four months remain for general elections.