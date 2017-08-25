Lilongwe City Council officials, this week demolished all brick fences, including the one belongibg to Chinese Restaurant owned. All these were built under the Electricity Supply Corporation Of Malawi (ESCOM) high-power voltage lines and Lilongwe Water Board main pipeline along the Lilongwe River banks.

According to one of the security officers at the premises, the demolition operations started around 10 pm up to 3 am.

At one of the demolished fences, the owner said he had proper documentation from the City Council about the land and for connectivity from ESCOM. This particular owner stated that he was preparing to build shops and a warehouse at the place before the demolition.

Reports indicate that the people encroached the land and built their structures under the high-voltage ESCOM lines and near Lilongwe Water Board main pipeline.

However, commentators said that the City Council granted the land to a certain businesspersons of Asian origin, who claimed to have documentation from both the Council and Ministry of Lands.