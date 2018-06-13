By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer

Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawford Palani has urged committee members of the District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) to be nonpartisan in their duty so that Malawians should have credible elections.

Palani who is also chairperson of the committee made these remarks at a meeting Lilongwe DEST held on Tuesday as the district prepares for the voter registration campaign.

“Let’s work as a team and not be taking sides. We must be neutral in our work and not be seen to be siding with a particular political party so that we should be able to deliver credible elections,” said Palani.

He further urged the committee to follow up reports with other stakeholders on the ground to ensure the district has smooth preparations for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The meeting also highlighted the voter and civic education campaign Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are doing in the district.

He commended the National Civic Education (NICE) for the efficient mass voter registration sensitization campaign the body has been conducting in the district.

Voter registration will start on 30th July in Lilongwe as part of phase 3 in the upcoming national voter registration campaign.