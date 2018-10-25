By Alick Junior Sichali

Soccer fans in Lilongwe will again have the chance to watch another Derby between Silver Strikers and Civo Sporting a game to be played at Silver Stadium.

The Derby follows a draw which was conducted yesterday, Tuesday during the last game of the preliminary round of Fisd challenge cup between Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

During the game Be Forward Wanderers were victors after beating Masters Security with 4 goals to nil with goals from Peter Wadabwa (2 goals), Mike Kaziputa and Yamikani Chester.

The draw also mapped the way forward of how teams will play in quarter finals of the competition.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) competitions manager, Gomegzani Zakazaka, dates and venues of games in round of 16 and quarter finals will be announced in future.

Zakazaka said games in round of 16 and quarter finals will be scheduled at venues which will be capable to hold the nature of the games.

He further said the competition is open to any team despite coming from the lower divisions but they have the chance to win this year’s Fisd challenge cup.

“We are happy with how the competition has been progressing up to date, at the national level we expect to experience world class football,” Zakazaka said.

Here is the full draw of Fisd challenge cup.

Round of 16

Kamuzu Barracks Vs Maka FC

Silver Strikers Vs Civo Sporting

Dwangwa Town Hammers Vs Be Forward Wanderers

Mafco Vs Chitipa United

Nzamani FC Vs Nyasa Big Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve Vs Blue Eagles

Airborne Rangers Vs Ipota Shooting Stars

Bornfied Vs Moyale Barracks

Quarter finals

Match 5 Vs Match 4

Match 2 Vs Match 1

Match 3 Vs Match 7

Match 6 Vs Match 8