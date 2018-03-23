LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The prevalence of Tuberculosis (TB)in Lilongwe District Hospital has gone down with the cures rate by 86 percent in 2017.

This is a positive development considering that Lilongwe remains one of the 12 districts which registers cases of the disease highly in the country.

This also comes ahead of World TB Day commemoration which falls on March 24 every year.

On Thursday’s media tour at Malikha centre, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chimutu in Lilongwe revealed steady progress of the Joint TB/HIV Global Fund (GF) Program implemented across the country.

With the use of community based approach through volunteers, the program has managed to identify over 750 TB cases and helped 2093 patients (referring them) to public health facilities across the country.

Alfred Kampido of Chiwala Village in the district, who got healed from TB last year after following drug prescription encourages others to visit hospitals when they notice TB signs and symptoms in their bodies.

Kampido confessed that lost hope when was firstly diagnosed with TB but life went smoothly when he accepted the situation the started taking drugs.

“I was on TB treatment for six months intensively but manged to finish the prescription.I have been healed that am able to work for my family needs. TB is curable. Let everyone diagnosed visit the health facilities for proper treatment,” urges Kampido.

Kondwani Mshali, ActionAid Malawi-Acting Head for TB/HIV Global Fund (GF) Program expressed gratitude over the progres the initiative has made for the past year piloted.

Mshali expects great impacts in the next phase of the program following funds approval from 2018 to 2020.

He therefore assured volunteers of his office total support towards eradication of TB in the country completely.

Samson Kumphale, Lilongwe DHO Senior Environmental Health officer said the program was making huge impact in the communities.

Kumplale therefore appealed for more support towards eradication of the disease saying it remains deadly but curable.

ActionAid Malawi is the Principal Recipient (PR) of the Non Biomedical component of the Joint TB/HIV

Global Fund (GF) Program. It started implementing the programme in 2016.

The program aims reducing morbidity and mortality from tuberculosis among others.