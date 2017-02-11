Lilongwe-(MaraviPost)-At least four people escaped death by drowning after being rescued by a chopper belonging to Malawi Defence Forces in the devastating floods that hit Malawi’s capital city on Thursday and Friday.

Lingadzi Police Station Spokesperson Foster Benjamin told The Maravi Post that the four were on Friday rescued near Mtandile and Area 49 after Lingadzi River had burst its banks.

Benjamin said the two of the survivors were schoolchildren aged 13 and 12. The children, identified as Amidu Jaffalie, 13 and his brother Isaac, 12, were on their way to school at Shire when they came across the flooding river.

The police publicist said the four were terrified, after seeing that the bridge was disintegrating and falling down, the boys decided to retreat back.

He added that it was, however, too late since the river had already swollen, forcing the boys to grasp maize stalks so as to stand firm.

Rescue operations later availed themselves after the police at Lingadzi Police Sub Station coordinated efforts. A helicopter arrived at the scene and airlifted the victims to safety with the help of some well-wishers. The victims were immediately taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were treated as outpatients.

Similarly, a couple at Area 49 was also airlifted to safety after their own house was completely submerged in water. Robert Ngwaya, 34, and his wife, Chrissy, 26 were on Friday morning at around 8 am shocked to see their house engulfed in water, forcing them to hide in the ceiling.

“Hours later, the MDF helicopter airlifted them through the roof. The family was also rushed to the hospital after the wife had complained of some chest pains”, said Benjamin.

Meanwhile, the extent of the damage is yet to be made available to the general public as the running water are still causing havoc. The country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima visited the affected families on Friday afternoon.