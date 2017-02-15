LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Three dead bodies have been found following unprecedented floods that hit the capital Lilongwe on Thursday and Friday last week.

Lingadzi Police Spokesperson Foster Benjamin have identified the deceased as Bakili White aged 28, from Mawere Village in Traditional Authority(T/A) Kachere in Dedza, Hastings Banda, 26, came from Chigoneka in T/A Njewa in Lilongwe district while the while the third one is yet to be identified.

Benjamin told The Maravi Post that the deceased drowned while attempting to rescue two young boys who were stranded and trapped by the flash floods.

“The boys, who were going to school then, were finally rescued by the helicopter from the Malawi Defence Force rescue team. As fate would have it, the three deceased persons ended up drowning soon after diving into the swollen river. Their search had been intensified over the weekend until they were found on Saturday and Monday,” said Benjamin.

“We are therefore appealing to people to desist from crossing rivers when it is heavily raining during this rainy season to avoid drowning as we have witnessed”, urges Benjamin.

On Friday four people escaped death by drowning after being rescued by a chopper belonging to Malawi Defence Force. The four were rescued near Mtandile and Area 49 after Lingadzi River had burst its banks.

The affected townships include Areas 18, 49, 25, 47, Nankhaka and Ntandire