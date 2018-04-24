By Gracian Tiuze Lungu

As the impacts of global warming which is mostly resulted due to wanton cutting down of trees and uncontrollable setting of bush fires continues to rake havoc on many living things including people world over, Lilongwe High School has embarked on a tree planting initiative to redress the environmental degradation where they planted ten thousand (10 000) tree seedlings at Nsinja and Primary Schools’ bare lands on Friday.

Speaking after the function at Mbalame Primary School, Mussa Zalira, Director of Lilongwe High School said his school collaborated with Lilongwe Water Board which provided human and technical support to plant some trees in schools around Malingunde Dam where this utility body pumps its water which is distributed in all areas of Lilongwe and other surrounding areas.

Zalira further said that his school decided to engage the locally available human resource (his students) in this tree planting exercise in order to let them put in practice on the field what they learn theoretically in class.

let alone allow his students to take part in re- afforestation around Lilongwe Water Board’s catchment area which will help this utility body to give out clean water in the areas where these students dwell.

Commenting on the received donation, Harry Gaga, Head teacher of Nsinja Full Primary School which is fed by over One thousand and three hundred (1, 300) learners from twenty-one (21) villages applauded the gesture taken by Lilongwe High School.

Gaga said the trees once taken care of, will provide a protective cover to some natural calamities his school faces such as heavy winds.

“The trees will help in preventing the classroom blocks from being blown off by heavy winds” he said.

Lilongwe Water Board Meteorological Officer Andrew Nsondole said he was happy seeing Lilongwe High School taking an initiative to donate tree seedlings..