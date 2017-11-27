A newly established Lilongwe based private institution- Lilongwe High School, is offering 50 scholarships to neediest students worth MK36 million within the city.

The scholarship Programme will benefit young people who dropped out of school due to lack of school fees and other circumstances including teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

Director of the school, Mussa Zalira, confirmed the development that they decided to assist needy students to enable them access education which will go a long way to help them in the future.

“We want to help the needy in a small way we can and we hope this will impact not only on the individual beneficiaries but also our communities,” said Zalira.

Zalira said potential applicants must get application forms at the school which is located along the M1 road, opposite St John’s Primary School or consult the Lilongwe District Social Welfare Office.

“The scholarship is open for forms 1-4 with classes starting January, 2018. We are offering 50 scholarships but our target is 200 depending on the availability of resources and potential stakeholders who are interested to help needy students.

“The value of this scholarship is MK3 million per term which translates to MK36 million for the four year period” said Zalira who holds a masters degree from Leeds Becket University-UK.