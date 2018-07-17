The Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old man to two years imprisonment with hard labour for uttering intimidating and insulting words to his wife.

The convict has been identified as Amos Musonkho who hails from M’biza village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikumbu in Mulanje.

According to the state prosecutor Patricio Philemon, the accused is married to the complainant who is a person living with albinism.

“In early April, 2018, the accused came home with a friend of Mozambican Nationality. Shockingly, the wife heard her husband telling his companion, “katundu uja ndameneyu”], referring to her.

“On April 18th, the husband was also heard telling someone on phone that everything had been finalized and that the following night, the deal could materialize.

The state witness explained that this time the wife tried to grab the phone from her husband to see who was at the other end of the phone call but her effort proved futile as the husband firmly clung to it.

The prosecutor explained that the wife started feeling insecure and instantly rushed to complain at Kanengo Police Station who arrested the husband after five days as he had gone hiding after learning that his wife had reported the matter to police.

The accused (Musonkho) was charged with uttering intimidation and insulting words, contrary to Section 88[1] [a] and 182 of the Penal Code respectively.

The state then pleaded for stiffer punishment for the accused considering that as a husband, he was supposed to be a pillar for protection of his wife but he had turned to be the monster against his own wife.

Passing the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona concurred with the state’s plea for a stiffer punishment by jailing Musonkho for 24 months IHL for the count of intimidation and two months IHL for the count of use of insulting language.

The two jail terms will run concurrently.