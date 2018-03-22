By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 40-year-old man for severely assaulting his 22-year-old wife.

Kanengo police station have identified the suspect as Friday Joe Dyson, who is a well-known private plumber in area 25, in the district.

According to Kanengo Police station Publicist Labani Makalani, the incident is alleged to have been occurred in the noon hours of Tuesday 20 March 2018, at area 25B in Lilongwe.

Police records indicates that the victim, who happens to be a first wife of the suspect, had followed him to the house of his second wife where disagreements erupted.

Makalani explained that following the disagreements, the man severely assaulted the lady by using a plunk to the extent that she sustained fractures on both hands and some bruises on different parts of her body.

“The issue was reported to the police where she was referred to Bwaila Hospital for examination and treatment. At the hospital, she was dressed with pop on both hands before being released as an outpatient.” Said Makalani.

During police cross examination, Dyson pleaded guilty to the offence and will soon appear before court to answer a case of Grievous Harm under section 238 of the penal code.

The law-enforcers are therefore appealing to members of the general public to seek for proper methods of resolving domestic disputes rather than resorting into violence.

The suspect hails from Chiswe village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Machinjiri in Blantyre while the victim is from Namonde village, T/A Nkalo in Chiradzulu.