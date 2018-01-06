LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 30-year old has Yesaya Custom for beating to death Daniel Pute aged 15.

Kanengo police deputy spokesperson Esther Mkwanda told The Maravi Post that the deceased Pute left home for beer drinking on the night of January 1, this year but he missed his house on his way back and entered Custom’s house.

Mkwanda said that the owner of the house heard the noise of the intruder and he started beating him without asking or knowing who he was.

The police publicist added that the victim fainted and the suspect thought he was dead so he dumped him in the maize field.

“Pute managed to crawl to his parents house in the morning where he was taken to Kamuzu central hospital and died after 3 days. He managed to tell the truth on his hospital bed when police paid him a visit.

“The suspect will appear before court to answer charges of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code soon. Police is therefore appealing to the general public to take care of children under the age of 18 as they are not allowed to take alcohol,” said Mkwanda.

The deceased hails from Mtema village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mtema while the suspect hails from Mzumazi village,T/A Mtema, both in Lilongwe district.