Lilongwe man arrested for murdering old woman over witchcraft

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police at Kanengo station in Lilongwe, this week apprehended thirty seven-year old Elifala Dzimbiri for allegedly murdering an elderly woman over witchcraft claims.

Kanengo Police station spokesperson Salome Chibwana, identified the deceased as Agnes Mkwanda, and said she was murdered at Kaombalichero village, in the district.

Chibwana said the deceased, who was an elderly woman was being accused of practicing witchcraft following a child’s revelation. After the revelation, Mkwanda approached and beat the child.

The police publicist added that after child reported the beating to his father Dzimbiri, he went to Chibwana’s house and attacked her with sticks, allegedly causing her death.

“Postmortem done at Kamuzu Central Hospital, shows that Mkwanda’s death was due to severe head and chest injuries; she was found with multiple rib fractures,” police said.

“We are currently keeping Dzimbiri to appear in court soon, for murder charges this is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code,” said Chibwana.

Both the suspect and the deceased hail from Kaombalichero Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Chimutu in Lilongwe.

Malawi’s laws do not recognize witchcraft claims; and the law states that whoever accuses someone of the practice, faces the law.