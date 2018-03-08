LILONGWE-(MaeaviPost)-A husband to business lady, Pheronce Pendame at New Shire Area 49 in the capital Lilongwe was Tuesday committed suicide after taking unknown poison with reasons behind the crime are not known.

According to police report, the incident happened when the deceased wife, Cynthia Pendame was at work.

It is reportedly that on the afternoon of the fateful day whilst at his (the late Pendame) house he took a tumbler full of water and went to his bedroom in presence of the house boy.

The deceased later told the house boy to mop at the bed room after the deceased vomited heavily.

Eventually, the house boy informed his wife who was at work at this time.

“When the wife arrived, he told her together with the house boy that he has taken tamek (insecticide).

He was given milk for a better relief but this did earn anything hence they rushed with him to ABC Hospital and proceeded to Kamuzu Central Hospital whereby he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Postmortem was conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital on Wednesday whereby it has been revealed that death was due to Poisoning,” reads the police report.

The late Pendame hailed from Masanjala village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mlumbe in Zomba district