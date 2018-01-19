By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Nkukula First Grade Magistrate Court in Lumbazi, Dowa on Wednesday January 17, sentenced a 40-year-old man to ten years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

Kanengo Police Station publicist Labani Makalani identified the convict as Pius Phakati who was found guilty guilty of Incest contrary to section 157 of the penal code.

Makalani told Maravi Post that the court heard that the convict had been forcing himself on the young girl on several occasions between January 2015 to March 2017.

Makalani said that the victim eventually revealed the matter after she had complained of some abdominal pains to her grandmother.

The police publicist added that medical report which the police prosecutor tendered before court confirmed that the girl had been defiled.” He explained.

While passing the sentence, Magistrate Cecelia Onsewa bemoaned the inhuman and irresponsible behaviour of the convict saying he violated his responsibility of protecting his child as a father.

Onsewa disclosed that the magistrate guidelines of 2007 mandates magistrates to pass a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment with hard labour on convicts.

“I have observed that young girl victims of defilement are not only traumatized during the commission of the offence but also throughout their lives. As such, the perpetrators deserve a maximum penalty of death and life imprisonment.” said Onsewa.

The convict Phakati hails from Mulindasangwe village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mabulabo in Mzimba district