By Maravi Post

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Thirty-two-year old Jackson Alfred on Thursday, was sentented to six years in jail with hard labor for defiling and sodomizing a 9-year old child in Lilongwe.

Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Labani Makalani told The Maravi Post that the convict committed the crime on April 15, this year at Area 25C in the city.

Makalani said Alfred was convicted on his own plea of guilty at Nkukula Second Grade Magistrate Court.

The Police Publicist added that during the Court hearing, State Prosecutor Sergeant Vasco Magwaya paraded four witnesses including the victim himself, and the Sergeant Tryness Banda, who was the main Investigator in the case.

“Evidence tendered in Court, proved beyond reasonable doubt that Alfred indeed committed the offence since he was caught red-handed in the act, after the victim shouted for help.

Delivering her rulling, Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa said the convict acted wickedly when he assaulted the innocent boy, and that the behaviour showcased, is totally inhuman. She therefore slapped Alfred with a 6 year jail sentence,” said Makalani.

The convict Alfred hails from Bololo Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mthiramanja in Mulanje district.