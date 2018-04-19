Kanengo Police Station on Wednesday 18 April arrested a 32-year-old man for sexually assaulting three young girls aged below sixteen.

Public relations officer of Kanengo Police sub inspector Laban Makalani has confirmed the matter and identified the Man as Clever Kachala.

According to Makalani, the man is alleged to have been defiling the girls between the months of November 2017 (last year) and April 2018 (this year) which occurred at Area 25 on several occasions.

He said Police records indicate that the man was defiling the girls in return to financial assistance which he was rendering to them.

During the time, the suspect is alleged to had been going out with the victims, who are aged between the ages of 14 and 15, to different beer drinking joins where they were forced to take alcoholic drinks before being defiled.

Parents of the victims discovered about the incident after their children had gone missing for a period of about seven days.

Following the discovery, the parents reported the matter to kanengo police.

A medical examination which was conducted at area 25 Health Center in Lilongwe established that the girls had been defiled.

Clever Kachala (32), who hails from Matemba vge, TA Chadza in Lilongwe, is expected to appear before court soon to answer three separate charges of defilement under section 138 of the penal code.

Following the incident, Kanengo police station is appealing to parents and guardians to guard their girls.