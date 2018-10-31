The Malawi Police at Kanengo station are hunting for a young man known as Kondwani Gomba for murdering his stepmother at Ngomani T/A Chitukula in Lilongwe district.

The woman,Rhoda Jolamu 26 years of village Mphika T/A Chikumbu in Mulanje district, married Kondwani Goba’s father 2years ago and have a 4 months baby.

Kondwani who lives in Mozambique paid them a visit just a week ago but suddenly hit his stepmother to death with a hoe on Monday night as they were sleeping and the father went out for duties.

Kanengo police station Public Relations Officer, Esther Mkwanda said the suspect escaped soon after the act and neighbors discovered in the morning after hearing a cry of the baby.Postmortem conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital confirmed death was due to severe head injuries.

The police is therefore urging members of the public to report with any information that will assist in the arrest of Kondwani Gomba.