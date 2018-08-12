Several and unstoppable calls are now deafening for the embattled Lilongwe City Mayor Desmond Bikoko to step down and pace way for accession of his deputy to finish the term.

This follows the revelation that Bikoko and other councilors planned to wrestle the arm of the Capital City’s CEO Moza Zeleza into signing authority an exorcism of his shoddy deals in land sells.

While at Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Bikoko promised in 2015 that he was coming into the council as a big broom.