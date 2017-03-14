LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Lingadzi station in Lilongwe on Monday arrested two out of four men for allegedly stealing assorted items at Trinity Ministry Church in Area 49.

The police have however, recovered the items that include a generator, amplifier and speakers which were stolen in November 2016.

Lingadzi Police station spokesperson Foster Benjamin, identified the two suspects as Henry Gama and Amidu Willard and they were arrested at Area 36 in the city.

Benjamin said the two other suspects identified as Jefta Leviasi and Kondwani John were arrested in November last year and had already been committed to Maula Prison.

The police publicist added that the stolen items were recovered at different places after being previously were sold in the city by the alleged thieves.

“They are expected to appear before Lilongwe Magistrate Court to answer the charge of theft which contravenes Section 278 of the Penal code,” Benjamin said.