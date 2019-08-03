LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-These days it is a common sight to see young men and women venturing into entrepreneurship.

One such young man is Justin Chikapa a resident of Lilongwe but

originally from Blantyre.

Chikapa who is the last born in a family of eight has now employed five people and his business I now flourishing.

The Polytechnic graduate did his Primary School at Nguludi Boys before proceeding to Njamba Community Day Secondary School.

His passion for business saw him venturing into vehicle car sales

before diversifying into estate agency.

“I did not want to put all my eggs in one basket because whenever

there is an emergency you lose out. There is need to diversify

because shocks are unavoidable in any venture,” he adds.

On how business is these days Chikapa says estate agency is a

lucrative business provided one is honest.

“It is important to be focused, committed and above all else honest.

With honesty one can reach far in any business,” he adds.

Another Estate agent Gerald Lungu concurred with Chikapa that honesty is paramount when it comes to Estate agency.

“It’s easy to lose trust of your customers if you are not honest so

as Estate agents we need to guard against complacency,” says Lungu.

There has been a proliferation of Estate agents especially in the

cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.