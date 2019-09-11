Lilongwe residents vow to block President Mutharika from entering Capital City

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Trouble is brewing for President Peter Mutharika in Lilongwe as some residents have vowed to block his motorcade from entering the city when he travels there Thursday afternoon.

Mutharika is expected to travel to Lilongwe from Blantyre tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon after being out of the capital city for about two months.

However some Lilongwe residents have vowed to block Mutharika from entering the city saying he is ‘not welcome’.

“We feel he should stay away until the elections case is over. Last time he came we forced him to use the bypass road but now he won’t event enter the city,” said Sceva Gamaliele one of the organizers of the ‘Mutharika asalowe Lilongwe’.

He said it is clear that Mutharika favours the southern region and that is why he was commuting between Mangochi and Blantyre.

“We know he will will come with heavy police and army presence but what you should know is that we are ready for him. He should dare come to Lilongwe tomorrow and let’s see what will happen,” chipped in another organizer who identified himself as Peter Kaunda.

Lately people on social media were referred to Mutharika as ‘Paseli Minibus’ after a popular minibus service which plies the Blantyre Mangochi route.

Mutharika is said to be afraid of going to Lilongwe because of the high political tension which may escalate to Kamuzu Palace.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have just announced new anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations dubbed ‘2 million march’ where 2 million people are expected to march in each of the three cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Security sources said this is not a good time for the President to travel to Lilongwe where there is high political tension and his presence may just escalate the situation.

“People are now no longer afraid of security forces and this may pose a threat to the security of the President. It is better to delay his coming to Lilongwe until the situation improves,” said a security intelligence officer from Malawi Army who refused to be named.