LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Supreme Court of Appeal order for the rerun of the Lilongwe City South East Constituency parliamentary election has put Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) in a fix to source funds for the exercise.

Mec declared Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Bentley Namasasu as the winner of the 2014 election but his hot contender Ulemu Msungama Challenged the results.

Following the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling, the electoral body has pleaded for funding as its current financial muscle cannot allow it to conduct the election as demanded by the court taking into account the modality of electoral laws.

But electoral stakeholders and opposition political parties have challenged the body to find funds and consult widely for the exercise to take place.

In a press statement released on Tuesday and made available to The Maravi Post, Mec while welcoming the court’s order, says it is putting in place measures to hold the rerun as soon as possible.

The commission notes that the exercise will be the first in the electoral history of the country saying holding of the elections involves engagement of several public offices and the holding of rerun will depend on how fast the other institutions will assist the process.

“Stakeholders should be assured that it has always been in the interest of the commission to fill up vacancies as soon as possible once they arise so people in constituencies and wards continue to enjoy representation in Parliament and councils respectively at all times.

“The commission is appealing for patience, understanding and support of all electoral stakeholders in this process as has always been in the case”, reads statement signed by Thandie Nkovole, Mec’s Acting Chief Elections Officer.

Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) Chairperson, Steven Duwa, has however advised Mec to consult Attorney General on electoral laws and submit budget to the treasury for the rerun.

All major opposition political parties including United Democratic Front (UDF), People’s Party (PP) and MCP have quashed the commission’s complaint of lacking funds for the exercise.

There were seven candidates including three independents who competed in the constituency in the 2014 polls.