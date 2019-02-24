The recovered vehicle

By Thandie Chadzandiyani

Lilongwe Central Region police arrested Kingsley Mponda Mandevu, responsible for stealing a number of vehicles within the city

According to Police Central Regional spokesperson Norriet Chimala February 9, this year the suspect Mandevu hired a vehicle registration number CK 5559, Mazda scrum whose driver is Mr. Mavuto Dingiliro.

The suspect told the driver to take him yo M1 Center Point (along Lilongwe Blantyre road), so he could meet his lover who is a sex worker.

Chimala told The Maravi Post that the suspect tricked the taxi owner that he needs the vehicle for a short time sex with his lover, to which the driver accepted in exchange with MK3 000, 00.

The suspect drove off with the woman on-board in search for a better place, leaving the driver behind.

But then moments later, it was discovered that the suspect had dumped the woman within Area 22 with a handbag and two mobile phones plus some cash amounting MK28 000, 00.

When interviewed the suspect led the officers to uncover another vehicle which belongs to Charles Mandala, which he stole on 24th October 2018 at katete farm.

“The suspect used to change the registration numbers of the vehicles he stole. The suspect is expected to uncover more of his dealings upon further interrogation.

As we say the suspect is in police custody and will b taken to court very soon to answer the charges of theft contrary to section 270 of the penal code,” said Chimala.