A 19 year old, Raphael Davison of Kumbweza Village in Area 23, Lilongwe on Saturday committed suicide over a love affair.

The matter was reported to Area 23 police unit who have confirmed the incident.

Lilongwe police spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) that on an unknown date Raphael (deceased) received a massage from his girlfriend, telling him that the affair had ended.

“When he heard about this he was not happy as a result he called the girlfriend to meet him in person.

When they met he produced a panga knife and hacked her on the head and both arms,” said Dandaula.

He added that immediately after that he went to his home where he drank termic which he mixed with beer to kill himself thinking that his girlfriend had died. He said although people tried to save his life, it yielded nothing.

According to Dandaula the deceased was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he died upon receiving treatment. Postmortem conducted by medial officers at the KCH showed that death was due to poisoning.

Police are appealing to the general public to go to police to seek guidance and counseling if there are any misunderstandings in the family.

“People should not rush into taking their lives when they have encountered problems but rather seek counseling from police or other organizations,” said Dandaula.

The victim is being treated as an outpatient due to her condition.

Raphael Davison hailed from Mpande Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Khombeza in Salima district