Two external candidates from Malembo Community Day Secondary School in Lilongwe were on Thurday arrested for cheating in the ongoing 2018 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations which commenced June 21.

Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) confirmed of the arrest in a short statement posted on its official facebook page

According to MANEB, the two students who are yet to be identified were caught red-handed exchanging scripts during Biology Practical examination.

“Two external candidates of Malembo CDSS in Lilongwe Rural West arrested for exchanging scripts during Biology Practical examination,” read the statement in part.

The arrest comes amid rumours that some MSCE examination papers have leaked and are all over the social media especially WhatsApp.

The Maravi Post is yet to verify the authenticity of the leaked exams papers with those currently seat on.