By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police at Kanengo station in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 27 year old man for leaking nude photos of his 18 year old girlfriend.

The police have identified the man as Patrick Mwapanya who is a veterinary assistance under the ministry of health.

According to police records, the lady (particulars withheld),who resides in Area 25 sector 9, Lilongwe, went to suspect’s house in the late hours of Monday January 22, this year, and whilst the two were together, the man took nude pictures of the victim in secret.

Kanengo Police station publicist Labani Makalani told The Maravi Post that after the two had their romantic moment, the suspect leaked his girlfriend’s photos through WhatsApp social media.

Makalani said “the victim discovered about the incident on Thursday this week after realizing that her nude pictures had gone viral on social media.”

“Following the development, the woman reported the matter to Kanengo Police. Detectives arrested the man on Friday and charged him with the offence of Insulting the Modesty of a Woman which he has voluntarily pleaded guilty.” Makalani added.

The suspect Mwapanya hails from Chabe village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kaduya in Phalombe and will appear before court soon.