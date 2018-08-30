By Edwin Mauluka

The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) Wednesday made a donation worth MK500,000 to the Malawi Chapter of the Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA-Malawi) as a support for the chapter’s office procurement project.

MISA-Malawi which is currently operating in rented premises has set a MK30 million budget for the procurement of an office building.

Engineer Alfonso Chikuni, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for LWB, when presenting the donation on Wednesday at LWB head office, said the support was one of the board’s communication strategy of enhancing relationship with the media.

“As Lilongwe Water Board we realise the importance of the media in driving our strategy for the wellbeing of the city of Lilongwe. We have had a lot of issues in the past. In fact some of the good

projects have been killed because of the media and some of the very good interventions have been killed because of the media. So, in our strategy we have realised that we needed to put communication as a

central pillar to whatever we are doing,” explained Chikuni.

The LWB CEO expressed hope that such a good working relationship between LWB and the media will help to enhance quality of information which comes from the board to the general public through the media.

Edith Tsilizani, Vice Chairperson for the Fundraising Committee for MISA-Malawi said the support from LWB is a great push which will help the chapter to accomplish its project goals soon.

“It’s a great honor for us to receive MK500 from Lilongwe Water Board and we feel very excited and happy.” She said

She said having MISA-Malawi own office building will be good for sustainability and this is why the fundraising committee has gone flat-out with several activities to mobilise funds for the project.

Tsilizani disclosed that the support her committee is getting from individuals and corporate world has reached over MK9 million and hope to reach half of the budget by December this year.

“The main importance of this office is that it is sustainable for us to have an office so that we can concentrate on media independence. We can focus our energies, focus on our investments on the core business of MISA which is really advocating for media independence in the country and giving Malawians right to communication. We want to appreciate organisations such as Lilongwe Water Board for appreciating the role and importance of communication,” said Tsilizani