By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A group of Christian women from Area 23 district of Seventhday Adventist Church in Lilongwe, over the weekend donated assorted items to more than 100 needy people in Mbununu village, the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Tsabango in the capital city.

The gesture was made as part of a three day evangelism seminar that the women ministry organised in the area from 31 May to 3 June 2018, with a theme “getting prepared for the end times”.

The Leader of the Ministry Loster Chapendeka said her group discovered that people in the area lack basic needs to support their households, a motive that influenced them to give a helping hand.

Chapendeka explained “the main idea of doing this was to demonstrate love of God to his people and not to show-off that the church is wealthy. As we are feeding people with the word of God, we also have to meet their human needs.”

She added “Our ministry follows footsteps of a woman called Dorcas from the bibleū who performed charity works to every human being seeking for help.”

Some of the donated items included blankets, clothes, maize flour, laundry soap and many others, totalling to 150,000 Malawi Kwacha which was brought up through contributions made by the group members.

One of the beneficiaries Braz Eneya who has been on sick bed for five years suffering from unknown bone infection, lauded the grouping for the development saying they have come in time when he lost hope about life.

Eneya said “my relatives abandoned me for my sickness, i only depend on little support from my wife who earns a living from sand mining. Therefore, i thank these women and the entire SDA congregation for coming through.”

The women ministry has therefore urged all organisations and well wishers to provide with youth trainings, health and social campaigns and any other developmental support in the area as there are still a lot of hiccups to be covered.