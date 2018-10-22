LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Kanengo police in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 19-year old girl for dumping a newly born baby in a toilet at Area 25, Sector 3.

According to sources there was commotion and business was at a stand still in area 25 sector 3.

The suspect name withheld was staying with her sister in area 25 during form four holiday from Blantyre.

“She was pregnant and nobody in the house and compound knew about this. She was left alone yesterday night at a sitting room while others were sleeping and delivered a child together with a placenta.

“She took the baby and placenta and dumped at a public pit-latrine. During the morning hours the other girl from the neighbor was cleaning the toilet and noted a lot of blood which she cleaned”, said the source.

He added, “She was saddened with the crying voice of the child in a pit-latrine that’s when she informed her mother and police.

“The police came and took 20 women from the compound to Area 25 health centre. She was discovered at the hospital that she delivered a child and she had a tear from the birth process. People at the community had to destroy the toilet and found the child alive”.

Meanwhile the baby is at Area 25 health centre receiving treatment.