Lilongwe’s Chinsapo girl gets MK1million Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo prize in disbelieve

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The on-going on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion continues to surprise customers with prizes as Chinsapo girl Fatima Salim, the ninth winner did not believe that she became a millionaire.

Fatima, a standard seven primary school drop out could not take rightly when Airtel officials called her that she was the prize.

It has to take two hours for her to show up for the prize presentation at her base at Chinsapo.

“Honestly, I didn’t not believe that MK1 million could be in my hand. But all in all I got it. I will give my parent s to buy land for housing, and also go back to school”, says Fatima.

Lilongwe-Dedza Airtel Zone Business manager Misheck Kavuta says the company will increase awareness campaign messages that customers be patronising the promotion.