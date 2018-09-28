Lilongwe’s Chinsapo girl gets MK1million Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo prize in disbelieve

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The on-going on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion continues to surprise customers with prizes as Chinsapo girl Fatima Salim, the ninth winner did not believe that she became a millionaire.
Fatima, a standard seven primary school drop out could not take rightly when Airtel officials called her that she was the prize.
It has to take two hours for her to show up for the prize presentation at her base at Chinsapo.
“Honestly, I didn’t not believe that MK1 million could be in my hand. But all in all I got it. I will give my parent s to buy land for housing, and also go back to school”, says Fatima.
Lilongwe-Dedza Airtel Zone Business manager Misheck Kavuta says the company will increase awareness campaign messages that customers be patronising the promotion.
Kavuta said lots of prizes in the promotion are still up for grabs.
He reminded customers that only registered SIM Card will be eligible to win in the promotion hence the need to register.
Since its launch August 15, this year, low income customers have been emerging the winner.
The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.