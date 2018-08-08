LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to help young people with skill that help them to overcome life challenge, Hope Counseling & Recreation Centre has intensified session camps in the capital Lilongwe.

This comes amid media reports of young people entangled with drug and substance abuse coupled with sexual immoralities.

The development that has rendered them into contracting the pandemic HIV/AIDS, early pregnancies and marriages dashing their life dreams.

Through the camps started August 3 at Sheafer Conference, Assembles of God Hall (MAGU), the youth aged 10 to 24 are equipped with skills to make informed decision.

Among others topics covered during the sessions including sexual reproductive health rights, sensing and reporting sexual abuses, stress and depression management, hygiene, spiritual and health well-being.

Hope Counseling & Recreation Centre board chairperson Pilira Ndaferankhande told The Maravi Post in an interview that the exercise has reached over 250 youths in the city.

Ndaferankhande disclosed that there is great demand for parents that theirs children be equipped with life skill for right choices.

She added that camps will continue till the country’s primary and secondary academic calendar opens in September that more young people be reached.

“We are targeting young from all background in the city. These sessions have helped youths to change their bad life style that shutters their dreams.

“We have well-trained health, social and law experts, spiritual leaders who are equipping the young people on all life aspects that they make informed life decision,” says Ndaferankhande.

Lizie Kachinga Jere, one of the participants minced no words lauding the exercise for changing her like for the better.

Lizie said the session were essential for youths to learn other aspect of life after tertiary education at African Bible College (ABC).