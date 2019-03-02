By Catherine Chimoyo

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has reiterated its commitment in improving the quality of education in secondary schools.

Minister of Education Science and Technology, Bright Msaka said this Friday when he opened the newly constructed Mbvunguti Secondary school Laboratory in Lilongwe.

He emphasized on the importance of upgrading necessary facilities such as laboratories and libraries in secondary schools in order to meet the desired standards.

“The government through my Ministry is emphasizing on bringing quality education to government secondary schools by emphasizing on science subjects. A school will no longer be deemed complete if it does not have a laboratory, library, teacher houses and fully functioning administration block.” Msaka said.

He said this is a milestone showing government’s commitment in achieving goal number 4 of sustainable development goals (SDG).

Msaka pointed out on that government intends to promote 40, 000 teachers as one way of achieving this goal.

He commended Wilbert and Wellingtones industries (W2) of Zimbabwe for the donation.

“We commend the quality of the laboratory donated and installed by W2 industries at this school and establish it as the recommended standard for all future laboratories to be constructed across the country in our schools,” Msaka promised.

Managing Director for Wilbert and Wellingtones industries (W2), Wilbert Makonase highlighted on the vision of his company which is to provide quality scientific infrastructure.

“We want to take Africa to the next level in the development of scientific infrastructure including science laboratories and libraries, we want to bring international standards in terms of functionality and quality” he said.

Deputy Ambassador of Zimbabwe, Mufaro Chirambira expressed his satisfaction with the good relations between the two countries which has so far proved to be fruitful.

He said that he is looking forward to the future partnerships that two partnerships would be engaged in.

The US$ 38, 000 project is a product of the partnership between government of Malawi and Wilbert and Wellingtones industries (W2), a Zimbabwean company that specializes in the construction industry.