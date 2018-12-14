Lilongwe’s Mchesi – Kawale bridge impassable over torrential rains

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The bridge which connects Nchesi, Biwi to Kawale in the capital Lilongwe is impassable.

This follows the torrential rainfall that has been palling on Wednesday night as the bridge is still under construction but got disconnected

The visit to the bridge witnessed vehicles returning to join join Chidzanja and connect to Biwi Nchesi and even Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Most people that we talk to blamed Lilongwe City Council engineers for for poor designing of the bridge

Four men and two women died, while over 1,000 people were left homeless as most of their dwelling houses were demolished following the flash floods by the same river.

Malawi Red Cross Society, Lilongwe City Council and Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) officials are assessing the situation on the ground to come up with a comprehensive report of the impact of the floods.