Galaxy FM radio jiurnalist showing the winning ticket during the draw

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The tomato seller Eddie Kapire of Msungwi market-Area 25 in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday emerged the winner for central region grand prize in the just ended “Titchakule Power Flour Promotion”.

The promotion ran through three regions of the country; North, Central and South with superior four plate cooker worth MK200,000 as grand prize for each region.

Apart from cookers customers were winning instant prizes including T-Shirt, 5 kilogram of the flour, three sets of pot and mug cup.

Grain Securities, subsidiary of Farmers World conducted the promotion from December 2018 till February 3, this year.

“I can’t believe that the cooker is coming to my house just. I didn’t know that by buying Power flour regularly I could win,” excited Kapire when called after emerged the winner.

Grain Securities Marketing Manager Mayamiko Seyani disclosed that the company invested MK20 million that 730 different prizes across the country in 16 shops.

Seyani assured customers that following success of the promotion the company will come up with another exciting promotion.