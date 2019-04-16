LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Phwetekere Ward aspiring councilor Rodrick Moses Chisale (Independent) attracted laughter from the public when he said his first priority will be to install piped water in graveyards under the ward to address water problems during funerals.

According to Malawi News Agency (MANA) Moses said the ward, which is under Lilongwe City West Constituency, does not have access to safe drinking water and that the situation gets even worse in times of bereavement.

“When there is a funeral, women from this ward walk long distances to fetch water for adzukulu (grave diggers). I promise you! This will be history if you elect me as your councilor.

I will install piped water in all the graves to save our women this burden,” outlined Chisale.