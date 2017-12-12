LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe’s Village saving bank chairperson Jane Shycal Nthakomwa is reportedly missing since Monday, December 11 after her car was abandoned leaving the keys on the ignition.

The ordeal happened along the Area 14, in the capital Lilongwe on her way from her office around 20:00pm who is being suspected to be kidnapped by unknown persons.

The matter has been reported to the police subsequently appealing the general public and well wishers to alert the law-enforcers of any sighting of the missing person-Jane Nthakomwa.

The Maravi Post is getting different version of the missing of the Nthakomwa as other sources have confided the publication that Jane, who is a chairperson of a Village Savings group called Tikondane, is keeping the funds of the group exceeding MK 15 million.

Knowing the character of Nthakomwa, group members have suspected that this could be a staged kidnap. The group is about to share proceeds anytime before end of this month.

The other version says is currently implementing a MK7 billion project with Ministry of Education where she won a tender.

“I work with her company as a consultant and knowing her busy schedule with various other projects, she really has no time for village banks. Jane received threats through anonymous phone calls starting from last Thursday and a text message on Friday threatening her not to bid in yet another tender with Ministry of Education.

“I advised her to simply report that issue to police and proceed to prepare for the bid. She did report on Friday and Saturday after the calls and SMS respectively. On Monday she sent request for quotations from publishers in order to complete the bid document and then she was abducted on her way from office the same day,” disclosed the source.

An appeal is therefore sought from well-wishers and the general public to report to the nearest police of any sighting of the missing person OR call Mr Shycal Partridge Nthakomwa on +265999645565/+265888645565

God save Jane Nthakomwa.