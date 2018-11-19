LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A woman identified as Mrs Chirwa in Area 47, the capital Lilongwe yesterday accidentally hit her own son with a vehicle as she was moving her car in her compound.

The deceased aged three years was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to sources it is said the woman went outside her house with an intention to move her vehicle to the backyard not knowing her son was following behind her.

“She got into the car and started reversing the vehicle and she suddenly hit the 3-year-old son”, said the source.

The police are yet to comment on matter on whether the woman will face the law over the death of her son.

Parents are being to make sure children are monitored before the move cars in their compounds.