By Alick Junior Sichali

Limbe police is keeping seven suspects on allegations that they have been stealing car batteries in the township of Limbe.

Limbe police spokespeson, Wildson Nhlane, has confirmed the development saying the arrest were made after CID officicers recieved a tip and they started investigating the matter.

According to Nhlane on 4 June this year they conducted a sweeping operation targeting those selling car batteries suspected to have been stolen which they managed to recover 22 stolen batteries.

Nhlane identified the suspects as James Milopa, Kondwani Beni, Yohane Sato, Mike Sakala, Daniel Matebule, Peter Kamwendo and Gift Eliyasi all doing their businesses in Limbe policing area.

” It is true we are keeping 7 suspects in our police custody on allegations of stealing car batteries and they have been charged with the offence of being found with property to have been stolen which contravenes rules of the country,” Nhlane said.

Nhlane said the seven suspects are to appear before court after finalising paperwork to answer a charge of found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen.

He however said Police appreciates the cordial working relationship with members of the public in fighting crime within the area.