Lingalireni Mihowa appointed as Oxfam Malawi’s Country Director

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Oxfam Malawi has appointed Lingalireni Mihowa as its Country Director in Malawi.

This follows a rigorous and thorough recruitment process after John Makina retires from the post.

In a press statement released and made available to The Maravi Post, says Mihowa is a Malawian and a highly-motivated development practitioner with over 15 years of experience in development work with a focus in governance, gender equality and women’s rights, sexual and reproductive health, humanitarian work, livelihoods security and youth development.

“Mihowa has worked for Oxfam for over 10 years and prior to the appointment she served as Deputy Country Director for Oxfam in Malawi since 2015 and as interim Country Director of Oxfam in Papua New Guinea in 2016,” reads part of the statement.

Other positions she has held within Oxfam include Gender and HIV Advisor, Program Coordinator for NGO partners and Program Policy Manager.

Ms. Mihowa has also served as a Senior Technical Advisor to UNFPA/Ministry of Gender and she has worked for the Malawi government for 5 years serving in senior advisory positions in the Office of the President.

She has also served in various other leadership positions including serving as Commissioner for Special Law Commission on development of Malawi’s Gender Equality Act, Member of Civil Society Advisory Member for UN Women in Malawi Office, UNICEF Champion for Keeping Girls in School and Co-Founder of Young Women Leaders Network in Malawi.

She has served as a board member for various organisations including Civil Society Network on Nutrition, National Youth Council of Malawi, Natural Resources College, MANICA, TEVETA, Airport Development Limited, PELUM, Disabled Women in Development (DIWODE).

In 2010, Mihowa was specially recognized by the Government for spearheading the development of youth work in Malawi, and in 2018, she was recognized by the NGO Gender Network for her outstanding contribution to the gender sector in Malawi.

Mihowa holds a Masters Degree in Leadership and Change Management with a focus on project management and Bachelor of Social Sciences degree as well as a Diploma in NGO Management.

She has attended several senior leadership programs including the Duke of Edinburg Leadership Program, US State Department International Visitors Leadership Program and the British Council Leadership Programs.

Oxfam congratulates Mihowa for assuming this challenging but exciting position and is confident that she will use her qualifications and cultivated experience to contribute towards Oxfam’s vision of a just world free from poverty and injustice.