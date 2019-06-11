In Forbes’ annual ranking of the World’s 100 Highest-Paid athletes, Lionel Messi topped the charts.

The top 100 collectively earned US$4 billion over the last 12 months, up 5% from last year’s earnings of US$3.8 billion.

Here is the top 10:

Rank, Name, Total Earnings in $mil

1 ⚽Lionel Messi 127

2 ⚽Cristiano Ronaldo 109

3 ⚽Neymar 105

4 👊Canelo Alvarez 94

5 🎾Roger Federer 93.4

6 🏈Russell Wilson 89.5

7 🏈Aaron Rodgers 89.3

8 🏀LeBron James 89

9 🏀Stephen Curry 79.8

10 🏀Kevin Durant 65.4

“The global impact of soccer is clearly reflected in earnings in 2019, with the top three athletes on the list being Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar,” said Kurt Badenhausen, senior editor, Forbes Media.

“But basketball players continue to dominate the top 100 overall with 35 athletes on the list earning a total of US$1.29 billion, with 72% of that income coming from salaries rather than endorsement deals.”