A new season of the National Basketball Association is beginning, and this means that we can expect hundreds of confrontations featuring the best sport stars of our time. The website of sports statistics will help you not to miss anything important.

After LeBron James joined the Lakers, many fans and experts not without a reason began to consider the team from Los Angeles one of the main favorites of the season. This is true, but if you get a closer look at their latest results, it can be safely said that even getting to the playoffs will be a step forward for them. However, everyone is well acquainted with LeBron’s ambitions, who for more than 10 years in a row has always played in the playoffs.

He will be the main motivator for the whole team, although in the first games the King did not show all his talents.

However, this is absolutely not an indicator of anything, because an experienced basketball player knows exactly how he should distribute his forces in order to save them for a long and intense season. At this site, you can always follow live basketball results in full. This is a great opportunity to watch the competitions of the best professionals.

Here you will find events not only of the National Basketball Association, but also of many other leagues from all over the world. At 777score, you can find the detailed review of current confrontations, as well as detailed analytics from professionals.

Prospects Of Renewed Lakers

Obviously, now the team from Los Angeles will cease to be one of the league underdogs and will count on noticeable progress. However, this requires a whole range of factors:

Successful game of LeBron and other newbies. Here, Mykhailiuk should be mentioned first; he was very convincing during the pre-season games. Instability of competitors. Everyone in the NBA can count on that, because even the coolest team can not guarantee a long winning streak. Progress of young players. Not for the first year, the Lakers have been called one of the most promising teams in the league, and it is possible that this season the team will be able to realize its full potential.

Anyway, this year will be very difficult for the club, but even if they fail to achieve good results, it will be understandable for their fans. The main goal is to get to the playoffs and to show a really convincing game that fans have missed so much. This season, the Western Conference promises to