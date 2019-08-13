AG Kaphale: Your monitors signed the forms, did you ask them what they signed for?
Saulos Chilima: No.
AG Kaphale: When you were training your monitors, what sort of results did you tell them to sign for; correct or fraud results?
Saulos Chilima: Only correct results.
AG Kaphale: And at a tally center as well.
Saulos Chilima: True.
AG Kaphale: They signed and none of them challenged them.
Saulos Chilima: About the results, yes.
AG Kaphale: Is there any sworn affidavit challenging the results?
Saulos Chilima: No.
AG Kaphale: They signed as representatives of your party.
Chilima: Yes indeed.
AG Kaphale: The party was at the station through them?
Saulos Chilima: That is also true.
AG Kaphale: You will agree with me that all forms were signed by your monitors.
Saulos Chilima: That is true.
AG Kaphale: You have been with these forms since June?
Saulos Chilima: That is also true.
AG Kaphale: You agree with me that no monitors who were on the ground have challenged these results?
Saulos Chilima: That is also true.
AG kaphale: You confirm that its only Gift Chemadi who has challenged his signature.
Saulos Chilima: That is true.
AG Kaphale: We agree that even him is challenging his signature and not the results?
Saulos Chilima: That is true.