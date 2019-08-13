AG Kaphale: Your monitors signed the forms, did you ask them what they signed for?

Saulos Chilima: No.

AG Kaphale: When you were training your monitors, what sort of results did you tell them to sign for; correct or fraud results?

Saulos Chilima: Only correct results.

AG Kaphale: And at a tally center as well.

Saulos Chilima: True.

AG Kaphale: They signed and none of them challenged them.

Saulos Chilima: About the results, yes.

AG Kaphale: Is there any sworn affidavit challenging the results?

Saulos Chilima: No.

AG Kaphale: They signed as representatives of your party.

Chilima: Yes indeed.

AG Kaphale: The party was at the station through them?

Saulos Chilima: That is also true.

AG Kaphale: You will agree with me that all forms were signed by your monitors.

Saulos Chilima: That is true.

AG Kaphale: You have been with these forms since June?

Saulos Chilima: That is also true.

AG Kaphale: You agree with me that no monitors who were on the ground have challenged these results?

Saulos Chilima: That is also true.

AG kaphale: You confirm that its only Gift Chemadi who has challenged his signature.

Saulos Chilima: That is true.

AG Kaphale: We agree that even him is challenging his signature and not the results?

Saulos Chilima: That is true.