With a global fan-base stretching over 10 million of people. The Liverpool FC is one of the most known football clubs around the world. This season is Liverpool 127th season in existence and it is their 57th consecutive season in the topflight of Football. The Reds competed in the Premier League in which they finished in the second place. Other competitions include the Champions League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup. The football season covers a period from 1st of July 2018 to 30th of June 2019.

What a stellar performance for Liverpool! The 2019 Premier League – the 27th season was a good one with loads of good results. Started on the 10th of August, the season ended on the 12th of May 2019. The last game of the season was like the clash of the titans. Man City made it hard for Liverpool to have an upper hand on the title.

The Pillar of the team – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool is planning to offer Jurgen Klopp a bumper new contract extension. Klopp previously signed for the Reds in 2016, right after the Europa League Final. Being the pillar of the team, he has been the mastermind behind the growth of his players.

Jurgen Klopp is someone who uses his passion and dedication towards football. When it comes to decision-making, his footballing intelligence has never been in doubt.

Would you call him wise or tactical? The team has come to another level since Klopp joined the club and they won several prestigious trophies.

In a post-match press conference, he outlined that the squad will be ready to ‘go again’ in their pursuit of that trophy (Premier League) next season – especially with more improvement coming from within.

‘’ Div showed up in a brilliant way, obviously, I’m very happy for him. Ox is coming back, Naby will then finally be there, Rhian Brewster will come, all the young boys if they want to go for it,’’ Said Klopp.

‘’ the established boys can make next steps as well – imagine Trent and Robbo last year [compared to] this year. They were already good last year but it’s another level. Millie is still making steps.’’

‘’ So, it’s really cool to work with this group. And we will go again, I’m pretty sure.”

Jurgen Klopp is in a league of his own. The German tactician would rather form a team than spending millions. The players at his disposal are a proof of what he is capable of. And the way they are performing, it’s scary for other teams in the future. Would you call this the beginning of a golden generation? Yes, 100%!

Players who contributed the most this season (2018 – 2019)

Alisson – Goalkeeper

Virgil Van Dijk – Defender

Dejan Lovren – Defender

Andrew Robertson – Defender

Joel Matip – Defender

Trent Alexander Arnold – Defender

Georginio Wijnaldum – Midfielder

James Milner – Midfielder

Jordan Henderson – Midfielder

Fabinho – Midfielder

Naby Keita – Midfielder

Roberto Firmino – Forward

Mohamed Salah – Forward

Sadio Mane – Forward

Xherdan Shaqiri – Forward

Standard Chartered footballer of the Month 2018 – 2019

August 2018 – Virgil Van Dijk

September 2018 – Daniel Sturridge

October 2018 – Mohamed Salah

November 2018 – Trent Alexander-Arnold

December 2018 – Mohamed Salah

January 2019 – Sadio Mane

February 2019 – Virgil Van Dijk

March 2019 – Sadio Mane

The Three Top Scorers of Liverpool

Sadio Mane

Goals: 26 – 159 Minutes per Goal

Assists: 2 – 4146 Minutes Played

Mohamed Salah

Goals: 26 – 152 Minutes per Goal

Assists: 10 – 4224 Minutes Played

Roberto Firmino

Goals: 16 – 207 Minutes per Goal

Assists: 7 – 3307 Minutes Played

Be a Liverpool Star…virtually!

Football enthusiasts will soon have to wait for the next season to watch their favourite team in action. That’s because the football campaign is coming to an end. Would you give Klopp a 10/10 for the 2018/2019 season?

Whether you are a die hard Liverpool fan or simply a football amateur, seeing any aspect related to the sport might get your heart pounding with excitement. And rightly so since football has inspired the creation of movies, autobiographies, music and even games.

