Liverpool’s defender Van Dijk wins the Premier League Player of the Season following his outstanding performance this season.

This is another individual award just days after the 27 year old player won PFA Players’ Player of the season.

Van Dijk beat the likes of Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah to the award following a memorable campaign for the Netherlands international.

According to Lailas News, Van Dijk makes the third defender to ever win this particular Premier League trophy after Nemanja Vidic and Vincent Kompany.

The winner was decided by a mixture of votes from fans, the captains of the 20 Premier League clubs and a panel of football experts.

The new winner of the Premier League Player of the Season was signed for £75 million ($95m) from Southampton in January 2018 and has helped revolutionise the Reds’ backline this season as they battled for a first league title in 29 years.

Vigil Van Dijk has four Premier League goals this season and has also helped Liverpool keep 20 clean sheets in 37 games so far.

You may recall that Liverpool defeats Barcelona 4-0 to qualify for the 2018/2019 Champions League final after suffering loss in the 1st leg of their encounter last week in Camp Nou, Spain.