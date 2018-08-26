LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Living Waters Church (LWC) International is up for five days-celebration conference slated for August 29-September 2 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital Lilongwe.

Founded January 5, 1985 by Apostle Dr S.S. Ndovie, the church holds the conferences every three years to spearhead Jesus Christ’s gospel in Malawi and beyond.

Under the prophetic theme titled “The Year of the Overcomer” the conference aims to equip the church’s doctrine of Christ.

Addressing the new conference on Friday, Dr. Ndovie disclosed that 2019 Malawi’s general elections is on the prayer-line that it has violent free.

The Apostle emphasised the need for its members and the entire nation to vote for leaders that will have people’s agenda.

He however said LWC does not impose or endorse leaders whom citizens must vote for arguing that the tendency brings confusion among believers.

“The five day conference will give the church to specifically to pray for 2019 Malawi’s general elections that it be free and fair. The church therefore encourages every citizens to register in large number that their wishes for the nation’s development agenda be achieved.

“The conference also will tackle youth and women issues through various sessions that at the end of the celebration members they be transformed with the word of God. The church is therefore inviting all citizens from other congregation and different background to celebrate with us for the glory of God,” urges Dr. Ndovie.

With the budget over MK60 million, the conference expects to attract 10,000 participants drawn from Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Tanzania, South Africa, Europe and America where the church operates.

To spice up the celebration, there is a line-up of men of God who will preach to equip saints including Apostle Enoch Sitima (Botswana), Apostle Luchen Rohas (USA), Bishop Dell (USA), Apostle Sam Fidelis (Republic of South Africa), Apostle Madalitso Mbewe (Malawi), Bishop Solomon Adebayo (Malawi) and among others.

There will be praise and worship apart from preaching which will be led by LWC Mega Praise Team and other gospel artists including Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Allan Chirwa and Desiree from RSA.

The conference meanwhile started with a Jesus March on Saturday, August 25, in the capital Lilongwe’s streets ahead of the main event.