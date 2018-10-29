Livingstonia synod rolls out MK1 billion inclusive education project

By Lusekero Mhango

The education department a development arm under the CCAP Livingstonia Synod has rolled out a K1 billion inclusive education project that will target 574 secondary and primary schools.

The project will be rolled out in the three districts of karonga, chitipa and nkhata bay has been bank rolled by the Scottish government through safe Scotland.

Speaking in an interview following a briefing with members of the karonga district executive committee (DEC) project manager Thomas Nkhonjera, said the aim of the project among others aims at promoting all access of education regardless of disabilities in the three districts.

“Most people in the communities have a negative attitudes towards people with disabilities so as a synod we want to break that chain by fostering attitude change through awareness because we want achieve equal access to education for all,” he said.

He added, the project will help to empower communities to identify children with disabilities in order to allow them to go to school.

“Fostering a changing of attitude is not achieved over night hence we urge the communities to embrace the four year project as education is a right for all,” Nkhonjera explained.

Malawi Union of the Blind (MUB) karonga district chairperson John Mwabiyale, expressed gratitude to the synod for introducing the inclusive education project.

Adding, the project will go a long way in addressing challenges encountered by learners with disabilities such as a lack of special needs teachers.