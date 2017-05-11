A Liwonde-based taxi driver, Harry Mtondo, has been jailed for 14 years by the Machinga First Grade Magistrate Court for robbing his passenger of money and electronic gadgets on the evening of 22 February, 2017.

The thirty-eight year old Mtondo was charged with robbery of K155,000, an HP laptop and an Android Tablet all valued at K760,000 belonging to Madalitso Tseka—his passenger on the fateful day—who was travelling from Liwonde to Dedza.

The Police Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Ezekiel Kalunga, told the court that Mtondo offered to take Tseka in his Toyota Ipsum to Dedza at K3,500.

“Instead of taking the Dedza direction, Mtondo took the Zomba direction. On the way, with the help of two other accomplices, Mtondo tore Tseka’s clothes, tied his hands, private parts, and put a stone in his mouth to prevent hm from making noise. Mtondo then robbed his him of everything he had,” Kalunga saild.

Tseka was later found unconscious by passersby on the Zomba –Liwonde Road unconscious.

He was taken to Machinga District Hospital where he was admitted.

After he became conscious on the next day, Tseka reported the ordeal to Liwonde Police Post. The police started a manhunt which resulted in the arrest Mtondo at the Liwonde taxi rank.

Mtondo pleaded guilty upon being charged.

In his judgment, First Grade Magistrate, His Worship Jones Masula said what Mtondo did was unspeakable saying that his actions were a shame to people offering taxi services.

His Worship Masula sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment with hard labor to deter other would-be offenders.

Mtondo comes from Kumbani Village in Traditional Authority Sitola’s area in Machinga.