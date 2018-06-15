By Alick Junior Sichali

Local companies and business owners in the country have been asked to offer best customer services to advance their business activities saying this adds the stability of companies.

Mayor of Blantyre City, Wild Ndipo, made the remarks today in Blantyre, Mount Soche during a customer experience and service delivery symposium organised by Chartered Institute of Customer Management.

According to Ndipo one of the things which has led to the closure of companies is that they do not offer good customer services to all their targeted customers.

Ndipo said if companies are falling to provide good services to its business partners they end up loosing customers which makes the company to not be making profits from their business deals.

“One of the thing companies should put in great consideration is that a customer is paramount in every business they do, so if they do not treat the custome they loose customers trust which later makes the company to not make profits,” Ndipo said.

He further said if local companies resist in offering good customers services it can worsen the social economic challenges the country is facing as more people will be unemployed with the closure of the companies.

“If a company loses customers it can not continue operating its business activities as a result the company will be closed and this will make more people to their jobs as a result the social economic problems will are facing will not end,” he added.

Marketing and Events Coordinator of Chartered Institute of Customer Management, Tinashe Karimanzira, said was pleased with the turn up of the companies who attended the symposium.

Karimanzira however urged local companies and business owners in the country to always offer best customer services saying this will make companies benefiting more from the business deals.