ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Zomba based-accommodation facility, Annie’s Lodge over the weekend, strongly disputed media reports of dragging Save the Children International (SCI)-Malawi to court for unpaid bills amounting to US$13,000 (MK10 million).

Annie’s Lodge reaction comes a week after our sister online publication Malawi Voice, carried an article alleging that SCI-Malawi was taken to court over its unpaid bills.

In the article, it alleged that the bill accumulated through dining and wining on SCI-Malawi account by its staff members at the hotel between 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The media report further claimed that several reminders to Save the Children proved futile and it neglected to settle the bill.

The paper added that the Lodge Limited claims another K3.5 million in interest, collection charges, and damages for loss of usage of their money, business and investment opportunities.

However when Maravi Post contacted the Lodge’s management for further verification on the matter, Operations Manager Buzzie Fletcher, categorically disputed the media report allegations.

In a statement made available to Maravi Post, the Lodge asserts that the reports were untrue, unfounded and that they aspired to worsen the cordial relationship the facility has with Save the Children.

Fletcher said that there was no issue to drag the organization to court and said the relationship with the SCI remains cordial.